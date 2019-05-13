FULTON, NY – Matthew Chesbro, 59, of Fulton, passed away suddenly at home Friday May 10, 2019.

He was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Harold Chesbro and Dacie (Norway) Chesbro Rodgers.

Mr. Chesbro remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

He was retired from Interface, Fulton.

Mr. Chesbro was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish.

He was predeceased by his sisters: Joanne Chesbro and Rebecca Chesbro.

Mr. Chesbro is survived by two sons: Lucas (Laura) Chesbro of Oswego and Justin (Stefanie Fitzgerald) Chesbro of Fulton; three sisters: Amy Chesbro, Elizabeth Chesbro and April Chesbro; his former wife and life-long friend, Valerie Chesbro; their grandson, Riker Chesbro; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

There will be no funeral service.

Burial will be held privately in Chase Cemetery, Lysander, NY.

