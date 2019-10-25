OSWEGO, NY – Matthew Haws, 32, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday October 23, 2019, at home.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of Charles Haws Sr. and the late Deborah (Fellows) Haws.

Matthew was a groundskeeper at Riverside Cemetery.

Matthew was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

He even had a Bills tattoo.

He really enjoyed fishing and loved going out on charters.

Matthew loved his family and his time spent with them.

Matthew is survived by his dad, Charles Sr.; his sister, Stephanie Haws; grandmother, Patricia (Spath) Butler; his nieces and nephews, Abigail Spade and Livi, Kienan and Nathan Haws; his sister-in-law, Misty Nix; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was predeceased by his mom, Deborah; and his brother, Charles Jr. in 2018

A graveside burial will be held on Sunday, October 27 in Riverside Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at The Woodchuck Saloon, directly after the ser-vice.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of Matthew’s arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...