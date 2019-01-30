Matthew James Watson, 60

Matthew James Watson, age 60, transitioned into eternal life on 1/26/2019. He was born in Fulton, NY to Walton and Stephancia (Cybater) Watson. He is survived by Judy Hurula, his loving wife of 27 years, daughters Lauren Elizabeth and Marie Nicole; his siblings William (Heather), Anne (Mike Snyder), both of NY, David (Sharon) of PA and Paul (Ashley) of NC; along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends.

Matt had several passions, through which he expressed his creativity and love. For many years, he worked with and advocated for those with developmental disabilities. He was a self-taught landscape painter who fell in love with the light and beauty known as the Land of Enchantment. He loved connecting with nature through camping and hiking, and spent many hours discovering wondrous places. His enthusiasm for gardening transformed our homes and yards into places of abundant life and beauty throughout the years. He enjoyed sharing his love of cooking and baking, a family tradition he embraced. Matt was an avid reader and lifelong student of spirituality.

From his early seminary studies to his recent spiritual group affiliations, he never stopped wondering what he could learn next.

His wife and daughters are endlessly grateful for the life we built together and are comforted that he is at peace and whole again.

A Celebration of Life for Matt will be held at Unity Santa Fe (1212 Unity Way) on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 pm with a meal to follow. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 pm in the sanctuary. As this is a celebration of Matt’s life, floral and colorful attire is welcomed.

In lieu of flowers, Matt requested donations to the Interfaith Community Shelter of Santa Fe (https://interfaithsheltersf.org/) or the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/).

