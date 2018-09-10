Maureen S. Andres, 60

OSWEGO, NY – Maureen S. Andres, 60, a resident of Oswego passed away on Friday September 7, 2018, at her home.

Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Cecilia (Simpson) Ladd of Oswego and the late Theodore Ladd and had attended schools in Hannibal.

Maureen was employed with the Oswego Growers and Shippers and was a school bus driver in Pulaski.

She collected jewelry and dolls.

Surviving besides her mother are her daughter, Jennifer Marie (Daniel) Denny of Liverpool; three grandchildren, Brittny Fisher (Denny), Daniel Denny II and Ashley Denny; three great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Switts, Adalyn Denny and Cole Fisher; five brothers, Mark Ladd of Oswego, Michael Ladd of Texas, Martin Ladd of Colorado, Mitchell Ladd of South Carolina and Patrick Ladd of Chittenango; a sister, Julia Pettit of of Oswego; and a half-brother, James Dennion of New Jersey.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Andres; an infant daughter, Tonya Vanhellsingen; and a brother, Matthew Ladd.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home with calling hours from 5 – 6 p.m. prior to the service.

