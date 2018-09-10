Maureen S. Andres, 60
Written by Contributor, Sep 10, 2018, 1 Comment
OSWEGO, NY – Maureen S. Andres, 60, a resident of Oswego passed away on Friday September 7, 2018, at her home.
Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Cecilia (Simpson) Ladd of Oswego and the late Theodore Ladd and had attended schools in Hannibal.
Maureen was employed with the Oswego Growers and Shippers and was a school bus driver in Pulaski.
She collected jewelry and dolls.
Surviving besides her mother are her daughter, Jennifer Marie (Daniel) Denny of Liverpool; three grandchildren, Brittny Fisher (Denny), Daniel Denny II and Ashley Denny; three great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Switts, Adalyn Denny and Cole Fisher; five brothers, Mark Ladd of Oswego, Michael Ladd of Texas, Martin Ladd of Colorado, Mitchell Ladd of South Carolina and Patrick Ladd of Chittenango; a sister, Julia Pettit of of Oswego; and a half-brother, James Dennion of New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Andres; an infant daughter, Tonya Vanhellsingen; and a brother, Matthew Ladd.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home with calling hours from 5 – 6 p.m. prior to the service.
I had the pleasure of having Maureen in my GED class. She was a hard working, dedicated student. She was also a kind and giving person.Maureen was constantly doing things for others in our class.When she got her diploma, her absence was felt by all, especially the teacher,me. Rest in peace my friend.