Max Wayne McClellan III, 51

FULTON, NY – Max “Turtle” Wayne McClellan III, 51, of Fulton, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019, after an unexpected and brief hospitalization.

He was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of Leukemia on Friday morning, and passed away that same evening with his family by his side.

Max was a third generation painter and owned and operated McClellan Painting.

He was an active member of the community, following all of Fulton’s youth sports.

He enjoyed drag racing, camping, fishing, snowmobiling and his family.

His family always came first.

He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Patricia (Tryniski) McClellan.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Bonnie; his children, Blaine (Joanna Johnson) McClellan of Fulton, Gabrielle Harrison (Mike Johnson) of Oswego, Amanda Miller (Tyler Schremp) of Martville, Kristen McClellan (Christopher Pastuf) of Volney, Alanah McClellan (Max Ambuske) of Rochester and Monique Harrison (Jim Ormsby) of Volney; siblings, Wayne (Kelly) McClellan of Fulton, Darryl McClellan of Volney, Charlene (Gay) Scaringi of Fulton, Liz (Mark) Doner of Glenfield, and Muriel Loveless of Fulton; grandchildren that he adored, Max, Tyler and Marcus; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins which were close to him.

Friends and family may attend services at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton, on Thursday May 16.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following.

There will be a gathering after the services at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton, in the bar area.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Max’s honor are being accepted at or after the services, and can be mailed to his home; Bonnie McClellan, 121 Schuyler St., Fulton, NY 13069.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

