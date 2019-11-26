OSWEGO, NY – Maxine E. Holland, 86, of Oswego, died Sunday November 17, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services.

Mrs. Holland was born in Watertown, the daughter of the late Thomas and Amelda King.

She was a nurse practitioner at Alcan Aluminum, Oswego. until her retirement in 1998.

She also worked as the nurse practitioner for Dr. Michael Nupuf and for the Ladies Home, Oswego.

Mrs. Holland was a member of the Alcan Retirees.

She was an avid knitter and enjoyed making handmade gifts for her friends and family.

Her grandchildren have happy memories when they hang their Christmas stockings each year, made with love from their “Nana/”

She was predeceased by her husband, James Francis Holland, in 2007; her daughter. Denise Holland. in 2011; and her brother, Tim King, in 2019.

Mrs. Holland is survived by her children, Debby (Scott) Hege of Oswego, Jim (Kelly) Holland of Oswego and Tom (Tammy) Holland of Oswego.

She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Kristin, Jay, Tom, Samantha, Alyssa, Adam, Corey, Patrick, Nick, and Hannah; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday November 30, at 10 a.m. with Friar Rick Riccioli at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

Private burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Saturday November 30 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home, 147 W. Fourth. St., Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity Catholic School, where her children and the majority of her grandchildren attended.

