OSWEGO – Mayme Krawczyk, 96, of Oswego passed on March 17, 2020.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was a lifelong resident of the Port City and the daughter of the late Salvadore and Antonina (Genovese) Giambo.

Mayme met and married her husband, the late Peter J. Krawczyk, of 44 years and started their family.

She was employed by Diamond Match Company, Marathon Paper Corporation, and Flexo-Wire. Mayme also worked more than twenty years at the Oswego Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and then retired from Auxiliary Services at SUNY Oswego in 1988 after more than five years of service.

Mayme was a member of Saint Anne’s Rosary Society and the Oswego City Senior Citizen’s Club. She enjoyed playing bunko, cards and gardening. Mayme was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Church. She loved celebrating the holidays and cherished her time with family. Mayme stayed active and after retirement traveled. She always looked forward to her trips to visit her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mayme is survived by two daughters, Joan Quinn of Hilton, New York and Helen (Mark) Avallone of Oswego and her son, Ronald Krawczyk of Olympia, Washington; nine grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter J. Krawczyk in 1992; her brothers, Luciano “Tommy”, Joseph, Anthony, Philip and Dominic Giambo and her sister, Mary Lombard.

A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery. A Memorial Service is being planning for a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, please remember Mayme in a special way by donating to the charity of your choice in her name or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105-9959.

Mrs. Krawczyk’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

