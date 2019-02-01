Mayor Barlow Announces $100k Grant For Expansion of Northland Filter, Adding 50 Jobs

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (February 1) Northland Filter, a filter manufacturing company, will purchase a building at 249A Mitchell St., Oswego, and conduct a multi-million 15-30,000 square foot expansion adding 50 jobs in the next two years.

The 32,500 square foot facility was previously owned by Operation Oswego County and a $100,000 grant from the city of Oswego will aid the purchase of the building by Northland Filter, LLC.

“Facilitating and encouraging job creation in the city of Oswego is a top priority in 2019 and the expansion of Northland Filter, bringing 50 jobs to this community, is welcome news. I am thrilled to allocate $100,000 to assist Northland Filter towards purchasing the building to begin their expansion,” the mayor said. “I’m also pleased to sign an agreement between Northland Filter and the city of Oswego Section 8 Rental Assistance Program to connect those on our program who may be unemployed or underemployed to Northland Filter, giving them the first opportunity at the 50 new jobs to be created by this expansion project.”

“Attracting jobs and development to Oswego is critical to sustaining our current momentum and the 50 new jobs being introduced through this expansion will certainly provide a boost to our local economy,” Barlow added.

“Northland Filter is expanding into new markets and we invite you to come join our team,” said Dennis Hollenbeck, Plant Manager of Northland Filter. “We offer the potential for career growth at Northland and offer our employees a comprehensive benefit package including health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation and paid personal time. Training is provided on the job and qualified candidates will require a strong work ethic and good hand and eye coordination.”

“We will be expanding over the next year which will present the opportunity for the right candidates to advance into leadership roles. We believe in hiring local talent and offer full-time benefits, training and support,” Hollenbeck said.

Northland Filter is planning a job fair on February 13 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Oswego County Workforce Development Center at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, to begin filling the new positions.

Applications are also available at the Northland Filter Oswego location at 249A Mitchell St.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...