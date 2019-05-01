Mayor Barlow Announces 2019 Independence Day Celebration

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (April 30) the schedule and list of activities for the 2019 city of Oswego Independence Day Celebration.

He also announced the opening of parade participation applications and encouraged local organizations to participate in the parade.

View the 2019 INDEPENDENCE DAY POSTER

The theme of this year’s parade is “Music of America.”

The Independence Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. on July 7 and run along State Route 104, from Oswego High School, turning down East Seventh Street towards Fort Ontario.

Following the parade, festivities including food concessions, face painting, bounce houses and live music will be at Breitbeck Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

The featured band, the American Eagle Band, will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display over the Oswego Harbor.

“The 2019 Independence Day Celebration will be filled with excitement, as we’ve worked to build the event by adding more activities and entertainment at Breitbeck Park before the fireworks,” Barlow said. “We have chosen the theme, ‘Music of America,’ to encourage participants to incorporate patriotism and music from all generations into the parade.”

Organizations and other prospective parade participants may contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office to request and submit a participation application.

The office is located at 44 E. Bridge St., or call (315) 343-3795.

Applications can also be found on the city of Oswego website or by e-mailing Justin Rudgick, director of the Economic Development Office at [email protected]

The registration deadline is June 11.

The city of Oswego will be offering cash prizes for float entries with a large focus on youth participants.

Cash prizes will include:

Best Float – $750

Best Community/Patriotic Float- $500

Best Themed (Music of America) Float – $500

Best Youth Performance -$250

Best Non-Youth Performance – $250

“The city of Oswego is proud to organize and host the annual Independence Day parade. Celebrating our nation’s rich heritage and patriotism with a parade and fireworks has been a longstanding tradition of our city. We are truly excited to bring a parade and celebration that residents will remember proudly,” Mayor Barlow said.

