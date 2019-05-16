Mayor Barlow Announces City of Oswego Youth Government Day

OSWEGO – Students from Oswego Middle School will be able to see firsthand the inner workings of a career in public service Tuesday May 28 during the city of Oswego Youth Government Day.

The event is an opportunity for students to meet city council members, city staff, and participate in the Common Council meeting.

“I firmly believe we need more young people in government and also believe encouraging our youth to understand government at all levels is one of the best lessons they can learn,” said Mayor Barlow. “Creating a Youth Government Day in the city of Oswego gives several students the opportunity to have an interactive experience with local government to see exactly how decisions are made and how the city operates. I’d like to thank the Oswego Youth Bureau, the Oswego Elks Lodge and the Oswego Middle School for partnering to make this event possible and I’m looking forward to our council meeting together on May 28.”

Students will start the day at the Oswego Elks Club where they will be addressed by Mayor Barlow and Carol Simpson, exalted ruler Oswego Elks, participate in government related activities, and have dinner.

The students will travel to City Hall to participate in the council meeting. “What a wonderful way to explain how city government works and to encourage young people to participate. It is important to show the future leaders of our community an inside look at the workings of our city, so they may consider participating in it when their time comes. Community service is a critical part of the fabric that makes our community a great place to live and being part of city government is a way that people can serve. A big thank you to all who made this happen,” said Council President Robert Corradino.

The City of Oswego Youth Government Day revitalizes a program that was established many years ago in partnership with the Oswego Elks Club.

In 1982, now City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli participated in the Youth Government Day and was selected to act as mayor for the day.

“I was busy following Mayor (Bill) Cahill around for the day,” Caraccioli said. “I am thrilled to be part of this latest version and introduce a new generation of student leaders to city government.”

This event has been made possible through a partnership between the city of Oswego, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Elks Club.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #271 has designated May 28, 2019, as Youth Government Day to honor America’s junior citizens for their accomplishments and to give fitting recognition of their services to community, state and nation.

No event could be more deserving of our support and participation than one dedicated to these young people who represent the nation’s greatest resource, and who in the years ahead will assume the responsibility for the advancement of our free society.

To achieve this worthy objective, we should demonstrate our partnership with Youth, our understanding of their hopes and aspirations and a sincere willingness to help prepare them in every way for the responsibilities and opportunities of citizenship.

