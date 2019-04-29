Mayor Barlow Announces Completion of Oswego Waterfall Lighting Project

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the completion of the Varick Street Dam waterfall lighting project in the city of Oswego.

The project was designed to promote Oswego’s waterways and the West Linear Riverwalk as the city conducts improvements to Water Street, plans to build a river dock for recreational boaters, and has increased investment in the Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veterans’ Stage, all initiatives centered around the Riverwalk, with a focus on Oswego’s waterfront.

The lighting project was spearheaded by Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill and approved by the full Common Council last fall.

“Lighting the Varick Street Dam waterfalls is another way to promote and highlight the Oswego River, while further beautifying our area,” Barlow said. “The waterfall lighting project is a simple project that will draw both local residents and visitors to our Riverwalk, and has the ability to encourage people to use the walkway and enjoy parts of our community that I believe we sometimes take for granted.”

“Our waterfront is our community’s most significant natural resource and for too long we’ve failed to capitalize on this source of sustainable economic activity and growth,” Hill said. “Lighting the waterfalls at the Varick Street Dam is a beautification project that supports our larger efforts to revitalize the city, highlight our waterfront and promote local tourism. I appreciate the support of mayor Barlow and my fellow councilors for this project, and look forward to continuing to find creative ways to promote all of the positive things our community has to offer.”

Mayor Barlow said the lights on the falls can also be used for promotional purposes for local organizations and awareness campaigns.

The mayor currently accepts requests to light Oswego City Hall different colors for different causes, and now has the ability to do the same for the falls.

Best viewing of the Varick Street Dam waterfalls is from the West Linear Riverwalk between Erie Street and Niagara Street, the Bridie Manor parking lot or along State Route 481 entering Oswego.

