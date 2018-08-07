Mayor Barlow Announces Creation Of ‘Good Neighbor Award’

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (August 7) the creation of the city of Oswego Good Neighbor Award.

The award program will recognize homeowners in the Port City who take exceptional pride in their property by caring for their yard, demonstrating care of their property or fully restoring a dilapidated building.

Additional criteria include caring for a neighbor’s well-being or participating on committees and/or volunteering for activities that contribute to a positive change in a neighborhood.

The awards program is designed to allow an individual to nominate a property owner in their community who makes a direct contribution to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood.

“As a city, we spend a significant amount of time and resources on our code enforcement efforts by patrolling the neighborhoods, enforcing the city code and holding negligent property owners accountable,” Barlow said. “Conversely, I believe it is important to recognize and appreciate our community members who go the extra mile, put in the extra effort and take great pride in their personal property, neighborhood and their community. The “Good Neighbor Award” is designed to commend the individuals who have made a direct, positive contribution to their neighborhood and help make Oswego a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

Individuals looking to nominate a neighbor can find a nomination form on the city of Oswego website or pick one up at Mayor Barlow’s office or the Department of Code Enforcement at Oswego City Hall or the Office of Economic Development at 44 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

Nominations are due by September 5 and will be judged by Oswego City code enforcement officers Curt Miller, Nick Saternow and Daniel Breitweg.

Once nominations are reviewed, five Good Neighbor Awards will be issued and recipients will be recognized by the city of Oswego.

Good Neighbor Award Nomination 2018

Please place a check mark for the award in which you are nominating:

Neighborhood of the Year __

Good Neighbor __

Neighborhood Project __

Community Neighbor __

Nominee Name __________________________________________

Nominee Neighborhood ____________________________________

Nominee Mailing Address ___________________________________

Nominee Phone _________________________________________

Nominee E-Mail _________________________________________

Your Name _______________________________________

Your Neighborhood/Address _________________________________

Contact Phone Number _________________________

E-Mail __________________________

Each nomination must be supported with a one-page nomination letter detailing the specific reasons for the candidate’s nomination in their category.

Nominations must reach the Department of Code Enforcement by September 5, 2018

Mail or deliver completed applications to:

Dept. of Code Enforcement

13 West Oneida Street

3rd Floor

Oswego, NY 13126

