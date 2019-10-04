Mayor Barlow announces “Creepy Crawl on Oswego’s Haunted Riverwalk” Halloween Event

Oswego, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will celebrate Halloween with a new event along the city’s West Linear river walk from behind the Pontiac Terrace Apartment building to the Utica Street Bridge. The event , named the “Creepy Crawl” will feature a Halloween themed walk lined with live Halloween characters, props, decorations, bounce houses, food, drinks and live entertainment. The three-day event, from October 24th – 26th, will be free to the public and appropriate for all ages.

“Providing more free activities is a critical component to improving the quality of life in the City of Oswego,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our new “Creepy Crawl” along the river walk gives Oswego families an accessible event to look forward to and introduces a new celebration to the City of Oswego. Much like our popular Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, I believe this event will be a popular hit for Oswego residents of all ages”, Barlow said.

During the “Creepy Crawl” event, the city will lift the open container ordinance in the area with Canale’s Restaurant providing food, drink and alcohol sales. The event will be appropriate for all ages and will run from 5-9:00pm on Thursday and Friday and 5-9:30pm on Saturday. Thursday night entertainment will include live music from “Swamp Drivers”, a band with home made musical instruments playing party rock music.