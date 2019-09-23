Mayor Barlow Announces Free Youth Night at Oswego State Men’s Hockey Game

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a “Youth Night” at the November 1 Oswego State men’s hockey game.

The Youth Bureau will provide a free ticket to children along with a free drink, snack and special edition T-shirt.

Children attending through the Youth Bureau will also be allowed to participate in a meet and greet and a group photo with the hockey team.

“I’m proud to partner with Oswego State men’s hockey team, through the Youth Bureau, to create a free game for children in the Oswego community. Providing our youth with accessible, fun activities is a key component to revitalizing our community and ensuring our children are active and engaged in their local community,” Barlow said. “Moving forward, we will continue to work with our local partners to provide more opportunities for our youth to enjoy themselves in safe, fun and productive manner.”

Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, said, “We are happy to support the connection between SUNY Oswego and the children in our community, especially allowing for this opportunity to kids who may have never experienced the excitement and spirited event that Laker Hockey represents.”

Jennifer Losurdo, youth activities aide for the Youth Bureau said, “This is a great way for the families to support our hometown sports teams and a great collaboration between the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego.”

The November 1 game will be played at 7 p.m. against Cortland in the Marano Campus Center Arena.

To sign up for the event, please call Losurdo at 315-349-3451.

Spaces, approximately 130 total, will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

