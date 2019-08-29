Mayor Barlow Announces New Downtown Concert Series at Water Street Square

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, August 29, the city will host a new concert series at the recently opened Water Street Square pocket park in downtown.

Water Street Square, a public space on Water Street, includes a stage, benches, tables and other features.

It was a $900,000 improvement project funded through Oswego’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

At a ribbon cutting event last week, Mayor Barlow said the space will host future concerts, will be available to reserve for outdoor programming opportunities, can host events and will serve as a gathering space for downtown residents and visitors to spend more time in the core downtown area.

The new concert series, named “Concerts @ the Square,” will feature five live concerts starting on August 31 and ending on September 28.

The concerts are free, open to the public, and the city will waive the Open Container Ordinance in the park for the duration of each performance to encourage the public to patronize nearby businesses.

2019 “Concerts @ the Square” Schedule:

The Mix Tapes Duo – August 31 – 2-5 p.m.

Double V – September 7 – 2-5 p.m.

Millie Thelen – September 13 – 7-9 p.m.

Mike Shiel – September 20 – 7-9 p.m.

Tim Forbes – September 28 – 2-5 p.m.

“Creating the Concerts @ the Square downtown concert series will give people all the more reason to visit downtown Oswego and patronize our local businesses,” said Mayor Barlow. “These concerts will draw people to the new Water Street Square, generating economic activity and highlighting the recent improvements we’ve made to the area. We will do our best to get people to visit the new Water Street Square and I know once they experience the ambience for themselves, they’ll continue enjoying the area in the future.”

“The key to any successful city is a thriving core downtown with small businesses, quality residential options, a safe and comfortable pedestrian experience, and gathering spaces that bring residents and visitors together to foster a sense of community,” said Kevin Hill, councilor for the Third Ward, which encompasses a significant portion of downtown Oswego. “The new concert series at Water Street Square will showcase the improvements that have been made to the Water Street area, bring folks together to enjoy and spend time downtown, and be a significant component of the transformation of our community center.”

The city is now accepting reservations for the park for outdoor programming opportunities, private gatherings and public events.

Mayor Barlow said the 2019 concert series will serve as a pilot program for next summer and beyond.

If the concerts are successful and waiving the Open Container Ordinance does not become problematic, the city will host more concerts and events at Water Street Square next summer.

