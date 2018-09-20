Mayor Barlow Announces Oswego’s First Electric Car Charging Station

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (September 20) the implementation of an electric car charging station in the city of Oswego.

The charging station, located near Oswego City Hall at the West Second and Oneida streets intersection in downtown, is the first electric car charging station placed in the city of Oswego and is part of Mayor Barlow’s pursuit of making Oswego a NYSERDA Clean Energy Community.

“Introducing an electric car charging station to downtown Oswego will accommodate our residents who own electrical powered vehicles and continues our progressive pursuit of becoming a clean energy community,” said Mayor Barlow. “As a city, we must do our part to invest in clean transportation infrastructure and encourage our residents to consider cleaner and greener energy initiatives to protect our environment and keep our community clean.”

The electric car charger has two parking spots dedicated solely to electric vehicles, is equipped with two charging outlets allowing two vehicles to charge simultaneously and is free to use.

In 2017, Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council passed legislation enacting the Energize NY Benefit Financing Program for city property owners to encourage building improve projects that reduce overall energy consumption as part of their efforts to achieve energy efficiency and promote clean energy initiatives.

Mayor Barlow invited SUNY Oswego student and electric car owner Alex Chambers to City Hall to recognize the opening of the charging station.

Chambers is a senior SUNY Oswego student majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

He drives an electric vehicle to campus daily from the city of Fulton and epitomizes the college’s commitment to improving the environment, reducing its carbon footprint and developing a deeper awareness of environmental and technological developments.

“I would like to thank Mayor Barlow and the university for their decision to install charging stations in Oswego. There are not many public charging stations in the area and it’s great that the mayor has taken the initiative towards a cleaner future,” said Chambers.

SUNY Oswego has six charging stations on campus already and the new charging station in the city of Oswego will allow for Chambers and other electric car users to travel in and through the city of Oswego knowing there is access to an additional station.

