Mayor Barlow Announces Start of City Paving Project

OSWEGO – The city of Oswego 2018 milling and paving project is currently scheduled to begin on Monday July 16.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed on or before August 3.

The streets included in this project will remain open to local traffic only.

“No Parking” signs will be posted 24 hours in advance of the scheduled work.

No on street parking will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the scheduled work.

Streets impacted by this project will only be posted for the days when work is scheduled on each street.

Questions regarding this project may be addressed to Robert Johnson, Engineering Department, City of Oswego (315-342-8153).

