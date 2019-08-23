Mayor Barlow Announces Youth Bingo Day at St. Francis Commons

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host Bingo Day at St. Francis Commons to honor Grandparents Day on Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

Bingo Day is a collaboration between the city and St. Francis Commons allowing for children to travel to St. Francis to play bingo with the residents.

The event is free for both residents and children, offering prizes, snacks and refreshments.

“Bingo Day is a great activity for our community, giving our children and the folks at St. Francis an opportunity to interact and enjoy a day together to acknowledge Grandparents Day,” said Mayor Barlow. “This event is a great collaboration between the city of Oswego Youth Bureau and St. Francis Commons. Offering fun and unique events like Bingo Day brings our community closer together and supports both senior citizen and youth programming, improving the quality of life for Oswego residents of all ages.”

Jennifer Losurdo, of the Youth Bureau said, “Events like Bingo Day give the kids and our senior citizens a chance to spend time together and exchange stories. Both the children and senior citizens always enjoy this event and leave smiling!”

St. Francis Commons is located at 12 Burkle St.

The event can accommodate up to 30 children on a first come, first serve basis.

If your child is interested, please call Losurdo at 315-349-3451.

Like this: Like Loading...