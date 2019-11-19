Mayor Barlow Appoints Jeffrey Hinderliter as City Engineer

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the appointment of Jeffrey Hinderliter as the city engineer in the city of Oswego.

Hinderliter previously worked for New York State Department of Transportation and Department of State as a professional engineer managing infrastructure projects and performing technical research, writing engineering reports and drafting proposed code language.

The city engineer position has been vacant since 2014 when longtime engineer, Anthony Leotta, retired.

The city relied on private consultants, along with city engineer technician Robert Johnson, to perform engineering duties.

With Johnson’s upcoming retirement in spring of 2020, city leaders decided to recruit and hire a certified licensed engineer to fill the city engineer position.

“I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Jeffrey Hinderliter as Oswego’s city engineer. Mr. Hinderliter’s vast experience designing roads, bridges and other pieces of public infrastructure, along with his technical work with building code language, will suit our community perfectly as we continue to invest in our public infrastructure to improve our community,” said Mayor Barlow. “Additionally, his expertise in writing and designing building codes will certainly be a benefit to our code enforcement program. Having a certified engineer on staff will be extremely beneficial to city government and I look forward to working with Jeffrey moving forward.”

Hinderliter said, “I appreciate the confidence Mayor Barlow has placed in me by giving me this opportunity to serve the city of Oswego. I am excited to take on the challenges facing our city’s infrastructure and will do my best to serve this community.”

Upon being hired by the city of Oswego, he moved from Ilion to Oswego with his wife and three children.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...