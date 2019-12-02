Mayor Barlow Appoints Phillip Cady as Next Oswego Police Chief

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today Dec. 2, that Phillip D. Cady will be appointed the next Chief of Police and Director of Homeland Security for the city of Oswego.

The announcement comes shortly after the news that current Police Chief Tory DeCaire will be retiring in January.

Cady currently serves as the Emergency Communications Manager for Syracuse University and previously served as the Station Commander with the New York State Police – Fulton Barracks.

Cady also served as a New York State Trooper and a patrolman for both the city of Oswego and the city of Fulton.

“I am honored to appoint Phillip Cady as the 21st Chief of the Oswego Police Department and Director of Homeland Security. Mr. Cady brings a fresh perspective, extensive knowledge, a wealth of experience and bold leadership to the Department, as we work to strengthen the organization, increase police presence throughout the community and face major issues like drug activity with a firm, aggressive approach,” said Mayor Barlow. “I look forward to working with Chief Cady as we continue working to protect our residents and improve our community.”

Mayor Barlow said the primary focus for the next Chief of Police and priorities for the Oswego Police Department moving forward, will be to implement new and more frequent community policing strategies, and allocating more time, resources and energy to battling the presence of illegal drugs in the Oswego community.

The mayor also indicated that he has expanded the duties and responsibilities of the Police Chief, which is reflected in the addition of “Director of Homeland Security” to the job title.

In addition to the regular duties of Police Chief, Cady will be tasked with conducting risk and vulnerability assessments related to security needs of the city of Oswego and developing long-term strategies to meet those needs.

Cady will also oversee security for major events in the community, as well as managing emergency communication systems to ensure timely notification of security issues to city residents.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Mayor Barlow as the next Police Chief and for the opportunity to serve my community. I appreciate Mayor Barlow’s trust and support as I assume the role of Chief of Police for the city of Oswego. The Oswego Police Department has a rich history and an even brighter future,” said Cady. “I look forward to serving with the fine men and women who protect our city every day. Today, Oswego, as with many cities across the country, face modern challenges. With these emerging challenges, we must address them in cutting edge, innovative ways. I look forward to playing my part, bringing even more growth and prosperity to the city of Oswego by working together with Mayor Barlow, the Common Council, and all city employees. Oswego is on the right course for even better days ahead.”

Cady was born and raised in Minetto.

He has lived in the city of Oswego with his wife, Elizabeth, and three children since 1996.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from SUNY Oswego and is currently earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration from Syracuse University.

Earlier this year, Mayor Barlow appointed Cady to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

