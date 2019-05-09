Mayor Barlow Appoints Phillip Cady to Oswego Zoning Board of Appeals

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the appointment of Phillip Cady to the city of Oswego Zoning Board of Appeals.

Cady was born and raised in Minetto and has lived in the city of Oswego since 1996.

He currently serves as the emergency communications manager for Syracuse University and previously served as a Station Commander Sergeant with the New York State Police, a State Trooper, and as a patrolman for both the city of Oswego and city of Fulton.

Cady also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from SUNY Oswego.

“Phillip Cady will bring extensive knowledge and great insight to the city of Oswego Zoning Board and his professional background will only add to the integrity of debate and decision making as the board investigates the many different, large scale projects passing through the approval process,” Barlow said. “Mr. Cady has been a very active member of the Oswego community and understands what we need to do to make Oswego a place where working class families wish to live, work and play.”

Cady thanked Mayor Barlow for being appointed to the Zoning Board and said the he hopes to continue pushing the city forward by supporting development and small businesses.

“Under the direction of Mayor Barlow the city has made great strides in sustainable and economically viable development. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve on the board and help with the transformation of our city,” Cady said.

The Zoning Board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, tasked with vetting proposed development projects and ensuring the city zoning code is followed consistently with proposed projects of all sizes in the city of Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...