Mayor Barlow Appoints Richard Freeman Chair of City Planning Board

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (January 23) he has appointed Mr. Richard Freeman as chairman of the city of Oswego Planning Board.

Born in Boston, Freeman moved to Syracuse in 1953, then to Oswego when he was hired at the Niagara Mohawk Oswego Steam Station in 1970.

He spent much of his career as the lab supervisor for the facility.

In 2005, he was appointed as the NRG senior chemist to the Northeast region, including plants in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

In 2010, he was appointed as a chemical engineer for the North East region until he retired in 2018.

“I’m excited to appoint Mr. Freeman as chairman of the city planning board,” Barlow said. “Mr. Freeman is pro- business, pro-development and is committed to ensuring residents, business owners and developers with projects before the planning board receive fair consideration and will further assist my administration’s goal of being a local government friendly to entrepreneurs as we continue to streamline and simplify our processes.”

“It is an honor to serve the Barlow administration at City Hall and I intend to support Mayor Barlow’s effort to streamline the building and permitting process, creating an environment that encourages and supports our business community,” Freeman said. “I appreciate the confidence Mayor Barlow has placed in me and will do my best make sure the planning board helps Oswego become the greatest small city in New York State.”

The planning board is responsible for reviewing and evaluating the scope of proposed projects throughout the city of Oswego and produces advisory opinions to the zoning board for final approval before being forwarded to the issuing of permits.

The planning board meets on the third floor of City Hall on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

