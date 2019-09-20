Mayor Barlow Partners with Upstate, OCO to Bring Mobile Mammogram Van to Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has partnered with Upstate University Hospital and Oswego County Opportunities North Country Cancer Services Program to host the Upstate mobile mammography van at Oswego City Hall.

The mobile mammography van offers free mammograms to women 40 years old and older for insured or uninsured women.

Mayor Barlow also announced a major change in the city of Oswego cancer screening policy for city employees by expanding the time allowed for an employee to get a cancer screening or any activity relating to a cancer screening from 4 hours per year to 8 hours per year.

He also has implemented a sun screen policy at Breitbeck Park and said a sunscreen station will be installed in the park in the near future.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Upstate Medical University and the OCO North Country Cancer Services Program to bring the mammography mobile to Oswego to promote the services available to women and improve accessibility to cancer screenings for Oswego residents,” said Mayor Barlow. “The city of Oswego is taking extra steps to ensure our employees have access to regular cancer screenings and brining the mammography mobile to City Hall for the public ensures our residents have the same opportunities. I appreciate the efforts of the OCO North Country Cancer Services Program and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future to improve the health and lives of residents in the city of Oswego.”

“Studies have shown that employers hat offer paid leave are more likely to enjoy a healthier and more productive workforce. Early detection can save lives as it finds cancer when treatment is more likely to be successful and, in some instances, before it even develops,” said Cancer Services Coordinator Carolyn Handville.

Oswego County Opportunities North Country Cancer Services Program also promoted the upcoming “Human Pink Ribbon” event being held on October 5 in Fulton at the CNY Community Arts Center.

