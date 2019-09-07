Mayor Barlow Proclaims Blessings in a Backpack Day

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow proclaimed Thursday, Sept. 19, as Blessings in a Backpack Day in Oswego.

He presented BiB co-coordinators Melissa Russell and Beth Hallinan with the proclamation at City Hall.

Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization with a mission of helping to end childhood hunger.

Through the local BiB program, 400 schoolchildren in need this year receive weekly bags filled with meals and snacks to eat over weekends and school breaks.

Volunteers pack the 400 bags at 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the Great Hall of the Church of the Resurrection, West Fifth and Cayuga streets in Oswego.

For information, call 315-297-7802.

