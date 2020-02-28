Mayor Barlow Proposes $761,000 Paving Plan for 2020

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Feb. 28, he is proposing a $761,000 paving plan for the city of Oswego this summer, building on the over $3 million in paving completed since taking office in 2016.

The city paving projects in the last three years have been supplemented by a considerable amount of paving done by New York State in the Oswego area, including State Route 481 and State Route 104 last year.

The 2020 paving plan will be expanded later in the year after the third phase of the sewer separation project is completed in the Third Ward area from West Mohawk Street to West Cayuga Street, West Second to West Sixth Street.

“Once again this year we will maximize our CHIPS funding and use the all the allotted funding to pave some of the worst streets in the city. Recovering and repairing our infrastructure has been a major focus for city government the last four years and we will continue to improve the conditions of our streets and other municipal infrastructure moving forward,” said Mayor Barlow. “We will plan to have a majority of our paving done in the Spring once the weather allows. Additionally, later this year we will, for the first time, conduct curb to curb paving and completely repave the area affected by the upcoming sewer separation project on Oswego’s west side, significantly expanding the amount of new pavement scheduled this year.”

Mayor Barlow’s proposed 2020 paving plan includes:

Fort Ontario Complex (all roads)

East Oneida Street (East 4th to East 10th)

East Utica Street (East 10th to East 13th)

West Fifth Street (Paloma Street to Mark Fitzgibbons Drive)

West Seventh Street (Erie Street to Ellen Street)

West Utica Street (West First Street to West Fifth Street)

West Seneca Street (West Fifth Street to State Route 104)

West VanBuren Street

Sheldon Avenue

O’Brien Glenway

The Common Council plans to deliberate the selected streets and proposed funding on March 2 during the Administrative Services committee meeting.

