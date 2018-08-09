Mayor Barlow to Host Renaissance Ball

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced that he will host the first “Renaissance Ball,” featuring The Billionaires as a benefit for The Oswego Renaissance Association on October 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at The American Foundry.

“The Oswego Renaissance Association was the spark that started causing Oswego to look at itself differently; building on its strengths. That change led to the renaissance our city is now experiencing,” Mayor Barlow said. “The ORA has given so much to our city that I believe it is time that we as city give something back and that is why I am hosting this fundraiser for the ORA and I hope that those of you who appreciate what the ORA has accomplished will join me for the Renaissance Ball.”

Costumes are not required, but prizes will be awarded for the best “Renaissance” costumes of the night.

JP Jewelers is one of the official sponsors and is providing five $150 gift certificates, a total of $750 worth of gift certificates, that will be given away the night of the event.

The ever-so-popular Billionaires will provide the music for the evening and there will be some additional surprises that will entertain during the evening.

Tickets for “Mayor Barlow’s Renaissance Ball” are $25 per person and can be purchased online from “Brown Bag Tickets.”

Tickets will also be available to purchase from JP Jewelers and The Port City Co-Op.

Tables can be reserved by calling the ORA at (315) 216-4338.

For additional information or to follow the event, visit www.OswegoNYonline.com or the ORA’s FaceBook Page or contact event chairman Steven Phillips at 315/439-2040.

