Mayor Michaels Addresses Fulton In Response To COVID-19

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels made an announcement via Facebook to address the people of Fulton regarding uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post is as follows:

“Today I am addressing the citizens of Fulton with a message that is important for us all to hear. While uncertainties abound, of this I am sure; we are a strong community and we are a prepared community.

We are not afraid, nor will we react with fear. We will proceed with thoughtful preparations. I am encouraging everyone to remember that we will continue to be a confident community, a community that is here for one another and that together, we will be stronger through it all. My team has met, we have planned and we are taking precautionary action. However, in the end, we have no need to panic – we need only to plan.

Thank you to everyone who is helping us put safety and our community first! Over the next few days we will be finalizing plans to be in accordance with the new guidelines set forth by Governor Cuomo. When the plans are in place, we will communicate clearly and concisely. If you have questions, please call the mayor’s office at 315-592-7330. We are here for you, in this with you and you are our main priority.” There will be a short common council meeting tomorrow, March 17. However, per Governor Andrew Cuomo’s new guidelines, the council is limiting public access and will provide the meeting content on the city website. Oswego County Today will also report on the meeting.

