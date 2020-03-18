Mayor Michaels Announces City Updates

FULTON – The City of Fulton officials recognize the rapid changing environment that COVID-19 presents as our government, health care officials and first responders take action that is deemed in the best interest of the public.

The city is positioning ourselves to comply with the orders that Governor Cuomo mandated within the past few days. We too are continually meeting, planning and plotting our course of action as the information is made available.

We understand that these are challenging times for us all and the decisions made need to be rational, well thought out decisions based on considerable effort and input. Our focus throughout all of this process is the health and wellbeing of our employees and our community.

At this time, after several meetings with our department heads and leadership teams, our decision to remain open for business and accessible to our customers is essential however must also comply with the mandated orders of the Governor’s office. Therefore, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, the City of Fulton will implement the following safeguards:

Our Police Department will remain fully staffed and operational. We have identified a few non- essential services that will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Those limited non-essential services include:

o limited public access to city hall

o use of call box and locked doors at city hall police entrances

o parking tickets to be mailed in for payment

o suspension of handicap permit renewals and bicycle licenses

o suspension of finger printing, unless court mandated

o suspension of department tours, police ride-alongs and internships

o suspension of medication disposal program

o suspension of all property and evidence returns

o suspension of correctional “fix it” traffic tickets

Animal Control services will be temporarily limited to dog related matters and animals that pose a public safety risk. All other nuisance animal related matters will be suspended until further notice.

If there is an emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies and general Police Department inquiries please call 315-598-4504 or 315-598-2007. For further information, please refer the Fulton Police Department Facebook page or website at www.fulton.ny.gov

Our Fire Department will remain fully staffed and operational. We have identified a few non- essential services that will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Those limited non-essential services include:

o Suspension of building safety inspections

o Suspension of visitors to the stations

o Suspension of all Community Risk Reduction (CRR) public trainings

Please note that the Fire Department will be implementing additional safety measures including alternate personal protective equipment (PPE). This PPE is being worn to protect our responders and is not meant to instill panic in the community. These efforts are to assist in not spreading the virus.

If there is an emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies and general Fire Department inquiries please call 315-592-7477. For further information, please refer to the Fulton Fire Department Facebook page or website at www.fulton.ny.gov

Our DPW Departments including, Highway, Water Department, Water Works, Sewer, Waste Water and Traffic have identified essential and non- essential services and will be adjusting their staffing models to comply with the new mandates. For general inquiries please call 315-592-5390. It is important to note:

o Sewer Department will be fully operational and additional safety measures will be in place before entering a residence or business

o Water Department will be fully operational and additional safety measures will be in place before entering a residence or business

o Water Works Treatment Facility will be fully operational and operating at capacity

o Waste Water Treatment Facility will be fully operational and operating at capacity

o Highway Staff will be on a reduced staffing model from the hours of 7am-3pm. Please note that on call staff will be ready to be deployed as needed.

o Essential services include:

Garbage and recyclable pickup will continue on the regular schedule

water distribution will be fully operational

general road conditions will continue to be monitored

vehicular and pedestrian traffic flows will continue to be monitored

scheduled trash pickups and trash violations will remain

meter readings will continue from the outside touch pads and access inside premises will only be required if deemed absolutely necessary

life safety issues will be handled

property endangerment issues will be handled

Dig Safe requests will continue to be received and marked out

o Non-Essential services include:

temporary suspension of yard waste pickup

temporary suspension of water leak checks

Our Codes Department will be closed to the public except by appointment only and will operate with a reduced staffing model on a rotating schedule. Hours of Operation will be 8am-5pm, Monday – Friday by appointment only. For general inquiries and service related matters, please call 315-592-7404 or email [email protected]

o please contact the department to discuss available services and service needs before visiting city hall

Our Clerk Chamberlain office will be closed to the public except by appointment only and will operate with a reduced staffing model. Hours of Operation will be 8am-5pm, Monday –Friday. For general inquiries and service related matters, customers are encouraged to call 315-592-5390, 315-592-4340 or 315-592-7303 or email [email protected]

o please contact the department to discuss available services and service needs before visiting city hall

o payment delivery options will include mail, by drop box located at city hall or at Community Bank

Our Parks and Recreation Department will be operating with a reduced staffing model. While our parks will remain open to the public, we must comply with the public gathering guidelines. Therefore, we are temporarily suspending events and gatherings at our Fulton War Memorial, Fulton Ice Rink and Fulton Community Room. All inquiries should be directed to our Clerk Chamberlain office at 315-592-5390 or by emailing [email protected]

will be operating with a reduced staffing model. While our parks will remain open to the public, we must comply with the public gathering guidelines. Therefore, we are temporarily suspending events and gatherings at our Fulton War Memorial, Fulton Ice Rink and Fulton Community Room. All inquiries should be directed to our Clerk Chamberlain office at 315-592-5390 or by emailing Our Assessors office will be closed to the public except by appointment only. Hours of Operation are 8:30am-5:00pm Monday –Friday. For general inquiries or to schedule an appointment, please call 315-593-7267 or email [email protected]

will be closed to the public except by appointment only. Hours of Operation are 8:30am-5:00pm Monday –Friday. For general inquiries or to schedule an appointment, please call 315-593-7267 or email The Mayor’s office will remain fully staffed with limited access by appointment only. For general inquiries including meeting updates or to schedule an appointment, please call 315-592-7330 or email [email protected]

The health and safety of our community is and will remain our top priority. Refer to the CDC for best practice guidelines at www.cdc.gov

While we want to continue business as usual, we are not in a usual situation. In these times of uncertainty and concern I encourage everyone to remember that we will be a confident community, a community that is here for one another and that together we will be stronger through it all.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...