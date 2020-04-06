Mayor Michaels Creates Fulton COVID-19 Hotline

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels has created a Fulton Coronavirus Hotline so that residents can call and ask questions of the Mayor or Department Heads about the latest updates regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

Residents can also leave suggestions about ways the community can stay safe, share activities people can do at home or activities that they have enjoyed doing themselves.

The Fulton Coronavirus Hotline number is 315-895-4767.

“Our goal is to keep our residents safe and healthy,” Michaels said. “We believe the best way to do that is by educating everyone and giving the community a voice. The hotline will allow the community to share their voice in keeping our community safe and healthy. We are in this together.”

