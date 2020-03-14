Mayor Michaels Responds To Coronavirus

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels released the following statement regarding the recent worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19.)

“We place great value on the health and well-being of our overall community. We understand the concern and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are committed to being responsive to the needs of our community, our employees and all those who live in, work in and visit Fulton, New York.

I have been working with our fire and police departments to be certain that we have the best information available and have a strategy. Any information shared and strategy taken is not meant to cause panic but to ensure we are prepared and the community is informed.

Our partners at Oswego County Department of Health (DOH), Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to provide us updates and tools to ensure we can be informed and proactive. The city of Fulton and our emergency service departments are prepared to handle a situation, should it arise. Our departments have held ongoing training on the matter. We are equipped with the necessary tools and we are staying up to date on all the latest news and updates regarding COVID-19.

The city of Fulton is also participating in the county-wide planning for a possible outbreak.

We have taken the precaution of postponing the City Hall Open House and bus tour of city facilities.

After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision with the Community Development Agency to cancel the Home Show. We’re also asking groups that are using the Community Room to consider cancelling their events.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, the NYS Department of Health states following these steps can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/…/2019_novel_coro…/index.php

The mayor’s office, the city employees and our police and fire teams are committed to you, our community, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all.”

