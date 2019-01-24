Mayor Proposes Rate Reduction, Encourages Everyone To Get A Meter

OSWEGO – Tuesday night, Mayor Billy Barlow officially announced his proposal for a $200 annual reduction in the city sewer bill for Oswego homeowners.

And, the Administrative Services Committee voted unanimously to send it to the full council for consideration.

“It’s the culmination of all the good work we’ve done up to this point that allows us to do this,” Barlow told the committee Tuesday night.

His administration and the council has worked diligently to changed what he referred to as the previous administration and council’s “parting gift” – a fee increased approved at their final council meeting.

With the help of Sen. Charles Schumer, the city was able to apply for and win $5 million in grant funding over two years.

Some of that money was used to pay down the Consent Decree, some for repairs at the wastewater plant.

“Without that $5 million, the $5 million was coming directly out if taxpayers’ pockets,” the mayor said.

His administration invested $3.16 million in three years to the city’s two wastewater plants.

The city has implemented a commercial use fee for larger users to take more of the burden off residential users and also negotiated a deal worth $200,000 with Oswego County, the mayor added.

“All of those items really got us to tonight,” Barlow said. “We still have a ways to go. This is really just the beginning.”

The homeowners, flat rate users (3,332), were the city’s first priority, the mayor said, adding, “They’ve paid the most dollar of dollar.”

Even if you’re on a meter, your base is only $205 and then you’re only charged for what you use, the mayor pointed out.

“To the meter users, I’d say ‘hang in there. You’re paying less quarter for quarter already.’ I would encourage flat rate users to keep moving to meters because it is cheaper, it is more fair all across the board,” Barlow said.

Sixth Ward Councilor Ron Tesoriero said he has had more than 30 calls about the fee.

“People in my ward are so appreciative of this proposal,” he said. “They didn’t think (the high fees) were ever going to come to an end. They saw increase upon increase,” he said.

“This certainly was a team effort from the people at the facilities to the people at City Hall and (the mayor) for picking up the phone and calling Sen. Schumer and Congressman (John) Katko’s office,” Council President Rob Corradino said.

The proposal, if approved, will reduce the city flat rate water and sewer bill from $1,100 a year to $900 a year, or a $50 reduction per quarterly bill for Oswego homeowners.

