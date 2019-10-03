Mayor Ron Woodward Endorses Deana Michaels for Mayor of Fulton

Fulton, NY – Mayor Ron Woodward has released his endorsement of Deana Michaels (R,C) for Mayor of Fulton. In a statement the Mayor said:

“As Mayor of the City of Fulton, I encourage all residents to educate yourselves on this year’s Mayoral candidates. I am happy to see so much interest in this race.

After careful consideration, I will be supporting Deana Michaels in this race.

I wish all candidates well and thank them for their interest in the City of Fulton.”

Deana Michaels responded “I am humbled and honored by Mayor Woodward’s endorsement. I’m also encouraged by the interest in this race that I see and hear as I go door-to-door in our neighborhoods and attend community events. I’ll continue working to make Fulton a place people want to live, work and visit.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...