MDA To Have Big Presence At Brewerton Speedway Friday, Fulton Speedway To Host Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series Saturday

BREWERTON, NY – The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Syracuse, NY will have a big presence at the Brewerton Speedway on Friday, July 27 when the stars and cars of the highly anticipated DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will do battle in the $4,000-To-Win- MDA 100 presented by Gillee’s NAPA Auto Parts & CITGO Lubricants.

The SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders will also be in action on the night of speed.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first heat at 7:30 p.m.

There is free camping at the Brewerton Speedway plus special Brewerton Speedway hotel rates at nearby Days Inn Brewerton (315) 676-3222 and Comfort Suites in Cicero (315) 752-0150.

All fans are encouraged on July 27 to wear blue in support of those living with muscle disease.

Race fans should look for members of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 134 in the parking lot collecting voluntary parking donations for MDA. They will have signage, and guests will have the opportunity to contribute a suggested donation of $5.

Additionally, MDA will have a location set-up inside the speedway where $5 raffle tickets can be purchased for a chance to win tickets to a Tower Box Suite at Brewerton Speedway. This will be a box, complete with pit passes, Food and beverage for a group of up to eight people for the September 14, Duel at the Demon 100 Modified Super DIRTcar Series plus the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series.

The monies raised will go to support life-saving research, MDA care centers (such as the one at Upstate Medical Center) , MDA Summer Camp, MDA’s unique Loan Closet program, local support groups, young adult programs and much more.

MDA is dedicated to helping those with muscle disease and the families who love them live longer and grow stronger. Through our many local programs and the generosity of the community those served by MDA can lead life without limits. #liveunlimited .

To learn more about MDA please visit. mda.org

• @MDAnews • facebook.com/MDASyracuse • twitter.com/MDASyracuseNY

The following night, July 28 the racing action moves to the Fulton Speedway for race-two of the 50-lap $2,000-To-Win exciting Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series presented by VP Small Engine Fuels. The format will be timed warm-ups for heat lineups and feature Re-Draw.

Camping at the Fulton Speedway is free.

Any questions you have about the 2018 season or for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 668-6906 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com -Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrewertonSpeedway

