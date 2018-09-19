Meet and Greet Candidates Event Set In Fulton

FULTON – Jim Rice, chairman of the Fulton Democratic Committee and other members, would like to invite the public to a Meet and Greet with Scott DelConte running for State Supreme Court and Gail Tosh running for State Assembly.

The event will be held at the Red Roof Inn in Fulton on September 26, at 6 p.m.

Pizza, wings and a beverage will be available at a $10 donation.

Any questions, call Jim at (315) 593-1428 or Dan at (315) 297-4485 and Kellie at (315) 402-1036.

