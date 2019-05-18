Meet The New Pastors At United Baptist Church Of Scriba

SCRIBA – Some small town churches may find it hard to find one pastor to Shepard their congregation.

We are feeling extremely blessed that God has lead these two fine men to the United Baptist Church of Scriba to co-pastor the flock.

Read a little of their story below and then, this Sunday at 10 a.m., come meet them in person.

Pastor Jim Stone grew up and lives in North Syracuse. He has served as pastor of several churches in central and upstate New York, and was the director of Mental Health for the Syracuse Rescue Mission.

He is currently serving as chaplain at the Hutchings Psychiatric Center, and is a Life and Leadership Coach.

He is a graduate of SUNY Potsdam, and has a Master of Divinity degree from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry degree in Marriage and Family Ministry from Palmer Theological Seminary (Eastern University).

He enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren. His oldest son was born with severe disabilities but constantly surprised and inspired many as he lived and enjoyed life to the fullest, even turning a “60 Minutes” story around, without a word.

His youngest daughter is from Vietnam.

He enjoys meeting new people and exploring new places. He loves to learn and gain new perspectives and insights.

His passion is to help people discover their gifts, clarify their direction, move forward to reach their goals, and grow personally and spiritually as they seek and following God’s leading and grow closer to Him.

His goal is to help people trust God and enjoy life.

Rev. Colon Wright served in the United States Navy from 1973-1977 and the United States Naval Reserves from 1977-1979.

During that time he earned the rate of Electricians Mate E-5/ Petty Officer Second Class. During his service years he received Christ as his Lord and Savior and began pursuing credentials with the Assemblies of God.

He graduated with honors from Valley Forge Christian College and received a Bachelor’s of Science in the Bible.

Earning his license to preach in 1987 and Ordination in 1990, Wright began his ministry career with Teen Challenge, a Christian drug and alcohol rehabilitation ministry.

Rev. Wright has pastored three churches: Nedrow, NY; Greene, NY; and Onset Ma.

He also served as the associate pastor in North Syracuse, NY.

Other ministry experience: Director of Hidden Falls Leadership Institute with the Syracuse Rescue Mission and Director of Logos Leadership Institute in Rehrersburg, Pa.

Currently, he is serving as Program Supervisor at The Syracuse Adult and Teen Challenge and is looking forward to serving as one of the pastors at United Baptist Church in Scriba.

He is married to Bernadine, his beautiful and gifted bride of 45 years.

They have two awesome adult children and two exceptional granddaughters.

“Bernadine and I are excited to be a part of what God wants to do in Scriba and the surrounding areas. We look forward to serving UBC and the neighboring communities,” he said.

