Megan Nicholson Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate

HAMILTON, NY — Megan Nicholson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2018 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Nicholson is a graduate of G Ray Bodley High School, Fulton.

Her current major is History.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2018 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Colgate offers 56 majors to a diverse student body of approximately 2,900 undergraduate students, and it supports 25 Division I athletic teams.

Since 1819, the university’s campus in rural central New York has been renowned for its beauty and for the important role it plays in the student experience.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

