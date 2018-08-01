Megan Nicholson Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate
Written by Contributor, Aug 1, 2018, 0 Comments
HAMILTON, NY — Megan Nicholson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2018 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Nicholson is a graduate of G Ray Bodley High School, Fulton.
Her current major is History.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2018 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate offers 56 majors to a diverse student body of approximately 2,900 undergraduate students, and it supports 25 Division I athletic teams.
Since 1819, the university’s campus in rural central New York has been renowned for its beauty and for the important role it plays in the student experience.