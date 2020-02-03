OSWEGO, NY – Melvin W. Bullard Jr., 70, a resident of Scriba, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 7, 2020, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Melvin and Eleanor (Tracey) Bullard Sr. and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73 for 48 years.

Mr. Bullard was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a vintage toy collector.

Surviving is his wife of 49 years, the former, Bonnie Purce; a daughter, Heather (Tim) Rice of Oswego and their daughter, MaryCatherine Rice of New Hampshire; one son, Cort Bullard and his daughter. Madison Bullard, and his children with Jennifer, daughter, Rigby Bullard and son, Ryan Bullard, all of Oswego; his brother-in-law, Mick Crosby of Virginia; three nephews, Brian, Justin and Aron Crosby; and many extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Crosby.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home, 154 E. Fourth St.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Melvin would wish all those attending honor him by wearing their favorite jeans and T-shirt.

