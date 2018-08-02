Men’s Ice Hockey Releases Promotional Nights

OSWEGO, N.Y – The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team is happy to announce its promotional nights and single-game ticket information for the 2018-19 season.

When the Lakers open with an exhibition against Nazareth College on Oct. 20, it will be New Student Night. Oswego welcomes all newcomers to the student ranks by coming to get a glimpse of the atmosphere of a hockey game at the Marano Campus Center Arena.

The following Saturday, the Lakers face Carleton Place – of the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL) – in its final exhibition game. Oswego faces the Canadians as one of many events that folks can take part of during the College’s Family and Friends Weekend.

Oswego’s regular season begins with Cortland on Nov. 2 for First Responders Appreciation Night. Any first responders attending the game can show identification to receive a complimentary ticket.

For its next home game, Oswego hosts Hobart College on Nov. 10 for Military Appreciation Night. The Lakers will use that night to honor all veterans and active duty members of the United States Armed Forces with a complimentary ticket with proper identification

On the final day of November, Oswego will host its third annual Teddy Bear Toss when it faces Brockport. Over the first two years of the toss, the Lakers have collected well over 1,000 stuffed animals to be donated to local children. In 2017-18’s version of the event, the local community contributed 736 stuffed animals.

Prior to a few weeks off for the holidays, men’s ice hockey will have its North Country foes visit campus for Whiteout Weekend. When Potsdam and Plattsburgh visit on Dec. 7 and 8, respectively, Laker fans will once again show their spirit by wearing white and bringing the arena to a fevered pitch.

The New Year will open with one of the nation’s most revered tournaments, as the PathFinder Bank/Oswego State Hockey Classic takes place on Jan. 4 and 5.

Utica College comes to the Port City the following Friday, as the Lakers host Minor Hockey Night. Teams from minor hockey associations will fill the stands on Jan. 11 with an autograph session with the Lakers after the contest. Minor hockey players who show up in their uniform will receive a complimentary ticket to the tilt.

For its back-to-back home games with Morrisville State College on Jan. 25 and 26, Oswego will host Employee Appreciation Night on Friday and Schools Night on Saturday. Employees of the college are invited to attend the game with a complimentary ticket by showing their college ID. The following night, students from the surrounding elementary, middle and high schools will visit the arena to close the weekend.

On the first day of February, Fredonia visits Oswego for Pride Night. For the game against the Blue Devils, the Lakers join with student groups on campus that help carry out the College’s mission of diversity and inclusion.

The following night will be the annual Teal Game, as the Lakers continue to raise awareness in the fight against ovarian cancer. Oswego will wear its teal uniforms that night – the color that is designated to the fight against the horrific disease.

Oswego’s final regular season home game will be a trio of events. It will be Alumni and Senior Night along with the Blue Line Club Hall of Fame recognition. As is tradition, following that night’s contest against rival Geneseo, the Lakers will honor their senior class with an on-ice ceremony.

Starting Monday, Oct. 15, students will be able to get their complimentary ticket for the first exhibition game. SUNY Oswego students get one complimentary ticket per regular season home game, which go on-sale Monday and Tuesday of that particular week’s game(s).

Throughout the season, sections 54-59 are held for students on Mondays and Tuesdays before being released to the general public on Wednesdays. General admission single-game ticket sales for the public begin on Monday, Oct. 1 and all home games will be available for purchase until sold out.

The general public is now able to register at tickets.oswego.edu to purchase tickets online. Students, faculty and staff are already registered by simply using their Oswego ID.

By purchasing online, a link can be sent directly to your email – or as a text – for download. Picking up a ticket(s) in-person is still an option at the Marano Campus Center Box Office.

During the school year, the Marano Campus Center Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The ticket window will also open two hours prior to game time during the regular season.

