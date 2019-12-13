Mercury Spill Cleaned Up On Oswego’s West Side

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters/ Haz Mat Technicians along with Syracuse Hazardous Materials Team are on the scene today Dec. 13 of a small mercury spill at the water treatment facility on the city’s west side.

The spill came from old, discarded equipment that still contained mercury.

The teams are working together to clean up the spill.

There are no injuries associated with the spill and the public is not in any danger.

SUNY Campus Police and NYS DEC have been advised and remain in contact with firefighters.

