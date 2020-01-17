Mercy Flight Central’s DiSalvo Visits Fulton Lions Club

January 17, 2020
Jasmine DiSalvo, senior director of development for Mercy Flight Central, a not-for-profit air medical provider, was the featured speaker at the January meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Fulton President David Guyer, right, thanks DiSalvo for speaking to the club with a donation. Headquartered in Canandaigua, Mercy Flight has more than 70 employees and bases in Marcellus and Rome. Expert nurses, paramedics, helicopter pilots, and volunteer medical control physicians are available 24-7 to handle virtually any medical emergency with speed, skill and compassion. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.mercyflightcentral.org. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
