Merrill Lynch aids SAF Shelter

OSWEGO, NY – Senior Resident Director Kevin O’Conner and employees of the Syracuse branch of Merrill Lynch presented Stacie France and staff of Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program with a donation of more than $1,200 in winter clothing for the SAF shelter.

Several of the staff at the Syracuse branch, including the coordinator of the drive Shelly LeClair, live in Oswego County and are familiar with and appreciate the work that SAF does.

The domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County, SAF has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for more than 30 years.

SAF assists and empowers survivors of physical, sexual and emotional violence and mobilizes a coordinated community-wide response to those issues.

If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking, please call our Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600.

The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours a day.

