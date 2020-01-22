Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Aids OCO SAF Program

SYRACUSE, NY- Senior Resident Director Kevin O’Conner and employees of the Syracuse branch of Merrill Lynch presented SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France and staff of Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program with a donation of winter clothing for OCO’s SAF shelter.

Several of the staff at the Syracuse branch, including the coordinator of the drive Shelly LeClair, live in Oswego County and are familiar with, and appreciate, the work that SAF does.

“This is the second year that we have received a donation from Merrill Lynch,” said France. “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Merrill Lynch for this generous donation. Many adults and families who enter our domestic violence shelter come with various needs, so we’re thankful for donations like this that allow us to help survivors in our community.”

SAF is the licensed domestic violence and rape crisis program serving Oswego County.

SAF has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy, and educational services throughout Oswego County for more than 40 years.

If you, or someone you know, is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, or stalking, call SAF’s Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.

Individuals looking to donate to the SAF Program should also contact the Crisis Hotline.

