Mexico cheerleading team set for states this weekend

MEXICO — Countless hours of commitment and dedication has the Mexico cheerleading team in the state competition for just the second time.

The Tigers and dozens of the best cheerleading teams in the state will converge on Rochester this weekend for the state competition, being held Saturday at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“It’s been quite a season,” said head coach Stephanie Moretti. “We started out needing improvement and they came in, put in the hard work and earned their spot at states.”

Mexico will compete in the Division 2 small schools category against 14 other schools, with the Tigers scheduled for an afternoon preliminary round performance at approximately 2:36 p.m.

This season, the team claimed first place with highest score at the Love to Cheer and Battle of Champions competitions. The Tigers also placed first in their division at the Bling It On competition, second at the Class B sectionals and a pair of third places at the OHSL league meet and the Snowman Showdown.

Mexico’s team this season includes Britany Bond, Eymarah Bowman, Peyton Cory, Sierra Courcy, Abi Crawford, Emma Cronk, Marion Falise, Makiya Kee, Liv Marsden, Kloey Shannon, Kierra Webster, Hanna Wells and Avery West.

“I’m just so proud of this group and all their accomplishments,” said Moretti, noting that they along with the 2017 team are the only ones to make it to states for Mexico.

Two members on this year’s squad, Wells and Bowman, are the only returners from Mexico’s last state competition. Wells said this time there’s less nerves and more anticipation.

“We’re really excited to go there and compete in such a big competition,” said Wells. “We get to travel and stay together so I know everyone is looking forward to it.”

In addition to traveling and staying together in a hotel, the team also has practice time reserved at a local gym for last-minute reps and final run-throughs.

There are five seniors set to perform Saturday, with Bond, Shannon, Webster, Wells and West all appearing in what could be their final cheer competition in high school.

“The group has been wonderful and we appreciate all they’ve done throughout their years in the program,” said Moretti. “Just like all the girls who graduate, I’ll miss them dearly and wish them well.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...