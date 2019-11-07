Mexico Elementary Raises Hundreds For Local Food Bank

November 7, 2019 Submitted article
Students from Mexico Elementary raised $250 for the Mexico Food Pantry through a pumpkin painting competition recently. Pictured during the check presentation, from left, is Martha Sturtz of the Mexico Food Bank, contest winner Ally Rando, school Librarian Dianne Barnes and Mexico Elementary Principal Lisa Voegler.

MEXICO — A schoolwide effort at Mexico Elementary raised hundreds of dollars for the Mexico Food Bank through a project that combined creativity with literature.

Students were challenged to paint a Styrofoam pumpkin based on a literary work of their choice and then voted on their favorites with pennies, raising $250 for the local food bank.

Mexico Elementary librarian Dianne Barnes helped set up the fundraiser and procured pumpkins for all the entrants.

Pictured are pumpkins from the contest on display at the Mexico Elementary Library.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work and generosity they showed for such a good cause,” said Barnes.

The winning pumpkin, which raised more than $45 by itself, was created by fourth-grader Ally Rando and based on the popular children’s book series “Fangbone!”

