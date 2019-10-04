Mexico Girls Youth Basketball Signups are Wednesday

MEXICO — Signups for Mexico Girls Youth Basketball will take place 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mexico Middle School gym.

The league, which is open to girls in second through sixth grade, has practices Wednesday evenings beginning Oct. 16 with Saturday morning games.

Games begin Nov. 2 and run through Dec. 14, with no games or practices the week of Thanksgiving.

There are two age divisions in the league, one for second and third grade girls and another for fourth through sixth grade.

Those who cannot make the sign-up event but still want to register can email Dominick Anthony at [email protected] for more information.

Volunteers such as head coaches, assistant coaches, program volunteers and fundraisers are also needed.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Anthony via email.

