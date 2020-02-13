Mexico High School Announces Top 10 For Class of 2020

MEXICO — The top 10 seniors in the Mexico High School Class of 2020 have been unveiled.

Evan Blunt earned the distinction of valedictorian for the class while William “Buddy” Ruby was named salutatorian.

Along with Blunt and Ruby, others earning Top 10 status this year include Brody McCarthy, Daniel Gowans, Myles Thompson-McMahon, Danielle Dunn, Kathryn Morgan, Aidan Sherman, Marissa Hammond and Alison Chmielewski.

Mexico High School Principal Ryan Lanigan made the announcement Thursday morning, noting the students as hard workers who excel inside and outside of the classroom.

“We could not be more proud of this group’s achievements and eagerly await their next steps,” said Lanigan, adding that many of the students participate in a number of extracurricular activities.

Mexico’s 2020 graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...