Mexico High School to Stage ‘Mamma Mia!’ March 5-7

MEXICO – Rehearsals are underway and performances are just a couple weeks away as the Mexico High School Drama Department is set to stage “Mamma Mia!”

The hit-laden classic that features music based on pop group ABBA will be performed at the Avery Skinner Auditorium from March 5-7.

All three shows will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 presale or $10 at the door, although discounted tickets are available two of the nights.

With proper identification, senior citizens can purchase tickets for $3 on March 5 and military receive the same discount for the show on March 6.

“Mamma Mia!” is a musical featuring Donna Sheridan (played by Jennifer Babcock), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends.

Meanwhile, Sophie (Kiara Richer), the spirited bride, has a plan.

She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in the hope of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle for her big day.

The cast list for Mexico’s musical includes Kiara Richer (as Sophie Sheridan), Mia Morris (Tanya), Anna Pluff (Rosie), Jennifer Babcock (Donna Sheridan), Colin O’Neill (Sky), Myles McMahon (Sam Carmichael), Devon Thayer (Bill Austin), Carter Richardson (Harry Bright), Katie Spaulding (Lisa), Abbey Dingman (Ali), Avery Oakes (Pepper), Devon Walker (Eddie) and Trevor Good (Priest).

The ensemble for “Mamma Mia!” features Grace Mason, Juliana Smith, Megan Coe, Megan Sidoti, Libby Sheldon, Alli Kerr, Brian Mohr, Olivia Linerode, Alana Rice, Harmony Schroeder, Alisha McKechnie, Sabria Summer, Cali Hopp, Lauren Salisbury, Emma Murabito, Kelly Mason, Maddie Loomis, Samantha Seeburger, Yusra Alih, Aryel Sharp and Emma Hyde.

Students who are working backstage include Jordan Novak, Kierstyn Denny, Meghan Denny, Jozlyn Fiorito, Julia Ahart, Shea Cappelletti, Jared Ricker and McKenna House.

The show is co-directed by teacher assistant Cassie Story and music teacher Laura Washburn.

The Avery Skinner Auditorium is inside Mexico High School, located at 3338 Main St., Mexico.

Those interested in reserving tickets for will call can email [email protected]

