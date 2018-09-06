Mexico Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying American Flags In Cemetery

MEXICO – State Police said today (September 6) they have arrested Dylan Ackerman, 26, from Mexico, for Criminal Mischief 4th degree (A-misdemeanor), Criminal Tampering 3rd degree (B-misdemeanor) and Trespass (violation).

On August 19, State Police responded to 3260 State Route 11 in the town of Mexico for a criminal mischief in progress complaint at the Mapleview Cemetery.

When patrols arrived on scene, they interviewed Ackerman, who stated that he broke numerous American flags from several gravesites, according to the police report.

He then reportedly became uncooperative and refused to provide any further information.

Ackerman was arraigned in town of Mexico Court and remanded to Oswego County Justice Center in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bail.

He was scheduled to appear back in town of Mexico Court on August 28 at 7 p.m.

