Mexico Man Arrested on Rape Charges

MEXICO – On Monday, February 18, State Police arrested James E. Pitcher Jr., 42, from Mexico, for one count of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 2nd degree, one count of Rape 2nd degree, both class “D” felonies, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Pitcher is accused of subjecting a girl less than 14 years old to sexual intercourse and sexual abuse from 2012 through December 2014 in the city of Fulton.

He was arraigned in Scriba Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Public Safety Building on $10,000 cash bail/ $20,000 bond.

The State Police were assisted in this investigation by Oswego County Child Protective Services and the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center.

