Mexico Man Charged With Sex Abuse – Investigation Ongoing

OSWEGO – Since early July, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has conducted numerous investigations into Paul R Allen, 56, of Mexico. As a result of these investigations, Allen has been arrested on numerous counts of Forcible Touching and Sex Abuse.

The victims ages associated with these charges range from 11 to 57 and the dates of reported abuse range from 2015 until this year.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any other victims or anyone with more information to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

